DMK-Congress meetings are like corruption hackathon: Modi alleges in Tamil Nadu

He said at the core of development is ensuring dignity to every individual. "One of the ways to provide dignity is to provide shelter to every one. To give wings to dreams and aspirations of people, PM Awas Yojana was started. It is my privilege to inaugurate 4,144 tenements. They are built in several areas. The cost of this project is ₹332 crore. These houses will be handed over to those who never had a roof over their heads even after 70 years of Independence," he said.