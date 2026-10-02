DMRC closes 11 stations ‘till further notice’ amid Jantar Manatar protest | List of Delhi metro stations closed today

Amid the AAP and student unions protests, the Delhi Metro on Friday closed entry and exit at 11 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar.
The metro station which will remain closed today are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations
DMRC said in an X post that stations will remain closed till further notice.
However, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations, it said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ahead of the proposed demonstration. Police have denied permission for the protest. Here's what the orders say:
DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma told Reuters on Friday, "Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in New Delhi, and protests, demonstrations, marches and similar activities are not permitted. Preventive arrangements have been made, and everyone is requested to follow the law and cooperate with the police."
"As Section 163 is in force, people are advised not to come to the area for protests or demonstrations. Necessary circulars, notifications and public awareness messages regarding roads and Metro services are being issued," he said.
The Aam Aadmi Party, All India Students' Association (AISA), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have announced protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging mass voter deletions.
In a post shared on X, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who is among those who had supported the protests, said the protest was against the "hijacking" of democracy by Gyanesh Kumar and his "handlers", while stressing that the demonstration was not partisan.
"Today’s protest at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country is a citizens' protest against the hijacking of our democracy by Gyanesh Kumar and his handlers. Though many organisations and parties have endorsed the call, it is not a partisan protest," Bhushan said.
He urged participants to attend the protest in their individual capacity and without displaying posters or symbols of any political party or organisation.