DMRC closes Rajiv Chowk's gate number 5, 6; opens them after 20 minutes
- DMRC had closed the gates citing security reasons.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on 16 June informed that Rajiv Chowk's gate number 5 and 6 have been opened after a brief closure of 20 minutes.
The gates were closed due to security reasons. However, the DMRC did not specified the security reasons.
Later at around 7:58 pm on 16 June, the DMRC posted another tweet informing that all the gates have been opened at Rajiv Chowk metro station.
In another update, DMRC penalised over 500 passengers in the first week of June for violation of various norms, including those in place for containment of COVID-19.
Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, flying squads are randomly carrying out inspections to ensure people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.
"The flying squads are randomly checking passengers and ensuring people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Hand sanitizers are also being provided. Any additional guideline, if directed by the DDMA, shall also be implemented," Outlook quoted DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal as saying.
According to official figures, the national capital reported over 7,100 coronavirus cases in the last 10 days and the positivity rate has climbed from 1.92 per cent on June 7 to 7.01 per cent till 15 June.
Earlier, reports arrived that due to the kites hovering around the Ghazipur landfill, the Delhi Metro's blue line is often getting affected.
According to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication, birds have become a big problem for the Delhi Metro. In 2017, the Delhi Metro tried to combat this issue by installing spikes discs.
The Delhi Metro officials told Live Hindustan that eagles hovering around Ghazipur landfill pass through the Yamuna in search of water, as a result, they often come in contact with high voltage wires of the metro.
