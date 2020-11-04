DMRC: Delhi metro erects the first U-Girder of in Phase 4 construction work

The tunnelling work with the TBM is expected to start next month, after the lowering and assembling of the giant 73 metre long machine is completed. These tunnels will be located between the Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension stations of the corridor. The tunnelling will start from Vikaspuri area in continuation of the Magenta line tunnel that has been already constructed for the presently operational Botanical Garden – Janakpuri West corridor.