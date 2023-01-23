Home / News / India /  DMRC offers free ride for people visiting Republic Day event. Check how to avail
Back

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday announced that all those who are attending the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on 26 January, will be issued tickets (coupons) which will allow them to travel to three metro stations- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Mandi House free of cost.

The people who are going to attend the celebrations can collect these tickets from any metro station, after showing an e-invitation card/e-ticket for the Republic Day event. They can then exit from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only to reach the R-Day venue at Kartvya Path.

“After the conclusion of the R-Day ceremony, these e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can again get entry from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket (coupon)," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC.

On 26 January, the coupons will be available from 4:30 AM to 8:00 AM and the exit from these will be allowed only till 2:00 PM.

DMRC asked travelers to carry a government-issued photo Identity card with them which they must issue this while collecting the coupons. The metro operator will deploy additional Customer Facilitation Agents/staff at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Mandi House Metro stations to manage the expected additional rush.

The parking facilities of the metro station will also remain open for their convenience.

The preparation for the annual Republic Day parade intensified at Kartavya Path on Monday as the forces conducted a Full Dress Rehearsal of the parade. Traffic in areas around Kartavya Path was affected and the Delhi Traffic Police informed citizens about the alternate routes they can take to travel without problems.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout