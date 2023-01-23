The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday announced that all those who are attending the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on 26 January, will be issued tickets (coupons) which will allow them to travel to three metro stations- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Mandi House free of cost.

The people who are going to attend the celebrations can collect these tickets from any metro station, after showing an e-invitation card/e-ticket for the Republic Day event. They can then exit from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only to reach the R-Day venue at Kartvya Path.

“After the conclusion of the R-Day ceremony, these e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can again get entry from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket (coupon)," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC.

On 26 January, the coupons will be available from 4:30 AM to 8:00 AM and the exit from these will be allowed only till 2:00 PM.

DMRC asked travelers to carry a government-issued photo Identity card with them which they must issue this while collecting the coupons. The metro operator will deploy additional Customer Facilitation Agents/staff at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Mandi House Metro stations to manage the expected additional rush.

The parking facilities of the metro station will also remain open for their convenience.

The preparation for the annual Republic Day parade intensified at Kartavya Path on Monday as the forces conducted a Full Dress Rehearsal of the parade. Traffic in areas around Kartavya Path was affected and the Delhi Traffic Police informed citizens about the alternate routes they can take to travel without problems.