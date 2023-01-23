DMRC offers free ride for people visiting Republic Day event. Check how to avail1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:06 PM IST
- The people who are going to attend the celebrations can collect these tickets from any metro station, after showing an e-invitation card/e-ticket for the Republic Day event
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday announced that all those who are attending the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on 26 January, will be issued tickets (coupons) which will allow them to travel to three metro stations- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Mandi House free of cost.
