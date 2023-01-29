With an objective to contribute to the government's vision of Digital India and financial inclusion, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to provide another smart card top-up facility to metro commuters.

The initiative will help in taking digital transactions services to the doorstep of every Indian, DMRC said in a statement.

The statement said that the top-up facility of the Delhi Metro smart card will now be available on Airtel Payments Bank. The facility will be more convenient for commuters as it will provide them with a more reliable option to recharge their metro smart cards with the help of their mobile phones.

The transactions through the Airtel Payment Bank will be completely safe and the payment details like card information or internet banking credentials will be saved only once by the application. Commuters will be able to recharge their smart cards faster and conveniently.

The Delhi Metro is taking many steps to ensure convenience for commuters. Recently, on the occasion of Republic Day, the DMRC offered a free ride to people who were visiting Kartavya Path to watch Republic Day celebrations. "Persons possessing bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the 74th Republic Day ceremony on January 26, 2023, at Kartavya Path, the Delhi Metro will issue tickets (coupons) to them from their metro stations across the network free of cost," DMRC said.

Recently, the DMRC was also been appointed as the general consultant for two upcoming corridors of the Jaipur Metro. "DMRC has been appointed the General Consultant for Jaipur Metro's upcoming corridors from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase 1C) and Mansarovar to 200 ft Bypass, Ajmer Road (Phase 1D). DMRC will now provide consultancy for the project's quality aspects and timebound completion," the Delhi Metro said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)