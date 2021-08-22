The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced to replace the conventional lights, such as incandescent bulbs, fluorescent lamps etc with LED lights in order to save energy.

The Delhi Metro authority said the new LED lights would be installed at 155 locations covering stations, depots, parking, etc which were constructed under the DMRC's Phase-1 (2005) and Phase-II (2010).

DMRC in a press release that it has already installed one lakh LED lights at 155 locations, and by the end of October this year, it would install 35,000 additional LED lights in other locations.

"DMRC has already covered 75% of the drive-in recent months by installing around one lakh LED lights at these locations by replacing the conventional lights. The remaining 25% of the drive will be completed by the end of October 2021 wherein around 35,000 LED lights will be installed in the remaining portion of these locations".

According to an official release, the Delhi Metro authority said that the LED-based light system will help DMRC save around half of the energy expenditure vis a vis the existing system. "The whole cost of installing these lights will be recovered by the DMRC in two years, " DMRC added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the lifespan of LED is long as compared to conventional existing lights with such reduced maintenance cost. The average LED light lasts 50,000 operating hours or more, it added.

"It is (LED light) more than 40 times of the lifespan of an incandescent bulb".

DMRC has already implemented LED-based lighting solutions at its Phase-III stations and a similar system will be adopted for upcoming Phase-IV stations also".

