DMRC, SUN Mobility flag off electric 3-wheelers in Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and SUN Mobility on Wednesday flagged-off a fleet of electric 3-wheelers with swappable batteries in the national capital, as part of their partnership to boost emission-free last mile connectivity.
These EVs will run across eight metro stations in the Dwarka sub-city. The initial 50-vehicle fleet is a part of Delhi government’s initiative to push adoption of electric 3-wheelers in the national capital. DMRC also announced its permission to SUN Mobility to use land at the Janakpuri West, Dwarka, and Dwarka Sect-21 metro stations to set up parking and battery swapping facilities for its fleet.
“The swappable battery solution will ensure affordable shared fares for commuters. The fare will be nominal at a base price of Rs.10 for first two km and ₹5 for every subsequent km," SUN Mobility said in a press release.
“Our continued partnership for last mile connectivity adds to our vision of being able to provide zero-emission last mile connectivity to commuters. Swappable battery solutions also increase affordability and accessibility for all our stakeholders," said Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC.
This is the first time when mass adoption of electric 3-wheelers will take place in the national capital. This is an addition to the 12 stations that are already present at the DMRC premises.
“We are very proud to associate with DMRC to enable affordable and reliable pollution-free last-mile connectivity for commuters using its extensive metro network in NCR. Our full-stack mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solution alleviates worries about vehicle ownership, financing, battery maintenance and replacement, and charging infrastructure for the 3-wheeler owners. This collaboration between mass rapid transit provider, EV OEM, charging infrastructure operator and fleet operator exemplifies how multi-modal transport could go green in India through a PPP model." said Anant Badjatya, CEO of SUN Mobility.
