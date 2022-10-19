DMRC, SUN Mobility flag off electric 3-wheelers in Delhi.

These EVs will run across eight metro stations in the Dwarka sub-city. The initial 50-vehicle fleet is a part of Delhi government’s initiative to push adoption of electric 3-wheelers in the national capital. DMRC also announced its permission to SUN Mobility to use land at the Janakpuri West, Dwarka, and Dwarka Sect-21 metro stations to set up parking and battery swapping facilities for its fleet.