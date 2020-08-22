A commercial block and a fully-automated multi-level parking facility will be constructed above an underground metro station that will be built as an interchange facility between two corridors of the phase four project of the DMRC, officials said.

The station Nabi Karim will be an integrated complex connecting Janakpuri West–R K Ashram Marg corridor and the proposed Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the project on Friday between DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh and NDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (through video conferencing) and Mayor of North Delhi Jai Prakash, the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

The metro station shall consist of four underground levels and on the surface the building shall have a formation of G 8 floors. Above the surface, three floors shall be used for commercial purposes and rest six shall be utilised for parking, the DMRC said.

The total land area would be around 25,000 sqm located at Shahi Idgah Road, Sadar Bazar.

The fully-automated facility will be able to accommodate more than 3,000 cars, it said.

Phase four of the Delhi Metro comprises three corridors, including Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor.

The new phase will first see the construction of 10 stations of the 28.92-km Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor. This corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line and will have a total of 22 stations.

As part of the scope of work, the DMRC will construct the integrated sub-structure for the station and the NDMC will construct the superstructure for the parking as well as commercial facilities through a concessionaire.

They will also operate and maintain the parking facility and the commercial block, the statement said.

The DMRC had identified this piece of land as it had to construct an interchange station.

The NDMC, which owns the land, also had plans to build a multi-level parking-cum-commercial facility.

After a series of meetings, an innovative solution was found by combining the two projects as an integrated complex, it said.

This parking facility will significantly reduce parking-related problems in the Nabi Karim area in central Delhi which faces urban challenges such as congestion and lack of parking space.

The DMRC had earlier constructed a multi-level parking facility at the New Delhi Metro station of the Airport Express Line.

