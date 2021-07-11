DMRC to deploy train operators hired via pvt agency on contract on Yellow Line

As part of an outsourcing initiative, the DMRC has set the wheels in motion to deploy a set of train operators on its Yellow Line , who have been recruited through a private agency on contract basis, according to official sources.

Yellow Line or Line 2 which connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon is one of the oldest and busiest corridors of the Delhi Metro network. It spans 49.31 km with 37 stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has "outsourced a private agency" for management of train operation services on the corridor to begin with for a "period of three years", the sources said, adding, this arrangement will be besides the operating fleet of its full-time drivers.

A senior official said that though a private agency is being engaged for recruitment of train operators (TO), this is in "no way a privatisation of the train operations".

"The full-time train operators already employed with the DMRC will be there and the private firm will recruit train operators for us on a contract basis. Also, these TOs will be trained, certified and monitored by the DMRC," he said.

The first pool of 153 train operators are undergoing training at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy, Shastri Park, out of which "nearly 70 train operators have cleared the competency test after successful completion of training," a source said.

These train operators shall operate train services under the supervision of the DMRC's Operations Control Centre at Shastri Park, sources said.

Besides, the Yellow Line, other major corridors of the network include, Red Line, Blue Line, Violet Line, Pink Line and Magenta Line.

About 1,200 train operators are currently operating in the DMRC network, the senior official said.

Asked if there were similar plans for other corridors, sources said, the DMRC plans to outsource train operation services via a similar procedure on its other lines as well, in a "phase-wise manner".

The senior official said, the Chennai Metro already has a similar arrangement in place.

The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

Besides, the Dhansa Bus Stand metro station, which is being built on the extension of the Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh), is expected to get operationalised very soon this month, after the inspection by the Commissioner for Railway Safety (CMRS) on July 7, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.