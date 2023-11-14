IITF 2023: India International Trade Fair tickets at 55 Delhi metro stations. Details here
The entry tickets for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi will be available at 55 metro stations of the DMRC. The tickets will be sold from November 14 for business days and November 19 for general public days.
India International Trade Fair (IITF) is back in Delhi! The entry tickets for the trade fair to take place from November 14-27 at the Pragati Maidan here will be available at 55 metro stations of the DMRC.
