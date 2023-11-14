The entry tickets for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi will be available at 55 metro stations of the DMRC. The tickets will be sold from November 14 for business days and November 19 for general public days.

India International Trade Fair (IITF) is back in Delhi! The entry tickets for the trade fair to take place from November 14-27 at the Pragati Maidan here will be available at 55 metro stations of the DMRC.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it will begin selling IITF tickets on November 14 for "business days" (November 14–18), and on November 19 for "general public days", PTI reported.

In an official statement, the DMRC said the entry tickets will be available at only 55 selected metro stations including Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate and Barakhamba station among others.

"IITF tickets will not be available for sale at Supreme Court metro station, which is the nearest station to the IITF venue, to prevent overcrowding and ensure seamless passenger movement during the trade fair period," it said.

It stated that IITF tickets for both business days, as well as general days, can be purchased from customer care centers of these 55 metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm on all days.

Nearly 3,500 exhibitors to showcase products at IITF As many as 3,500 exhibitors from India and other countries like UAE, Iran, and Thailand will showcase their products during the 14-day international trade fair, beginning here at Pragati Maidan on Tuesday.

Representatives from 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Iran, and UAE are participating in the event, as per PTI reports.

Central government ministries, public sector units, commodity boards, such as the Department of Income Tax, DGTS(Customs and Excise), Ministry of Ayush, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India, the RBI, LIC and SBI are also participating in the fair.

The time of the fair is 10.00 am to 7.30 pm.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of IITF Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory ahead of the two-week-long India International Trade Fair being held in the national capital and highlighted the roads that could be congested.

Traffic congestion is expected during the two weeks at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. People not visiting the trade fair are requested to avoid these roads to ensure hassle-free journey, the advisory said.

There would be no entry of visitors from gate number 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8, and 9, according to the advisory. Visitors will be allowed entry from gate number 1, 4, 6, and 10. Entry for exhibitors will be from gate number 1, 4, 5b, and 10. Entry for media persons will be from gate number 5-B and entry for ITPO officials will be from gate number 9 and 1, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

