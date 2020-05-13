The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday informed public that the date for the resumption of metro services has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course.

The metro services have been shut ever since last week of March when Centre imposed lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters till 17th May," tweeted DMRC on May 1.

While no clear time frame has been given by when services will restart, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it has started cleaning stations and testing signals.

DMRC said it is working out a detailed cleaning and maintenance procedure in view of the pandemic and that resumption of services will be easier said than done. "The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves 264 stations over 2,200 coaches and over 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts," tweeted DMRC.

DMRC said the protocol for social distancing is being worked upon in its rains and premises.

"All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical,rolling stock,tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started," DMRC informed in another tweet.

