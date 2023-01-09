D&N Haveli floats tender to outsource GSDP estimation2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Private and government universities, select institutions and central training institutes are allowed to bid
The Union territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu has surprised the country’s statistical community by issuing a tender for outsourcing the calculation of its gross state domestic product (GSDP).