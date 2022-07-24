LNJP director said that the 31 year old patient who tested positive for Monkeypox virus in Delhi has been isolated and is recovering well
As national capital Delhi reported the fourth Monkeypox case in India, a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the viral disease as an global public health emergency- the highest alarm the UN health agency can sound, the director of LNJP Hospital in Delhi has said t news agency ANI that the 31 year old man had been admitted two days ago with fever and rash.
Suresh Kumar, the director of the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, further stated that the man had been kept under observation and later his samples had been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further investigation, the results of which came in on Sunday and he was found positive for Monkeypox.
The Delhi administration had designated the LNJP Hospital as the centre to treat Monkeypox cases, after WHO categorised the viral disease as a pandemic. The viral disease expert who had also handled Coronavirus cases said that people should exercise caution and wear face mask, maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of the virus.
“The person was admitted 2 days ago. He had fever & skin rash. We kept him under observation. Later his samples were sent to Pune & today we received the report in which he was found positive for Monkeypox. He's being treated as per SoP," Suresh Kumar, Director, LNJP Hospital said to ANI.
Kumar further stated, “The patient has been isolated and is stable right now & is recovering well. It's a DNA virus and is similar to chickenpox. We've to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission"
The 31 year old man from West Delhi has no history of travel. Previously, three cases of monkeypox have been reported in Kerala and all three patients are under observation of doctors.
The WHO on Saturday issued directives to combat the spread of the virus, wherein they have stated that countries be divided into four categories and depending on reports of Monkeypox cases steps should be taken.
Globally, more than 16,000 monkeypox cases have been detected prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the Monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. Human-to-human transmission is known to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person.
The Union health ministry advised all states/UTs to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country.
