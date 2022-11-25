DNPA Dialogues kicks off: Leading media houses discuss antitrust, big tech

Rod Sims, former Australian antitrust stalwart, is the keynote speaker at India’s first-of-its-kind roundtable on emerging changes in Big Tech and Digital Media relationship, hosted by the Digital News Publishers Association. Sims was instrumental in getting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code rolled out, which made it easier for Australian news media to sign deals with tech platforms such as Google and Facebook. He headed the ACCC from 2011-2022. He is now a professor with the Crawford School of Public Policy at Australian National University, and Chairman of the Steering Committee, Competition Research Policy Network at the Centre for Economic Policy Research, in London.