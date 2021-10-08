NEW DELHI: Trade minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called upon the ASEAN bloc to do away with non-tariff barriers and curb the misuse of free trade agreements (FTAs) by third parties, often outside the ASEAN region.

"It is unfortunate that in recent past we have had to deal with several restrictive barriers on our exports to the ASEAN region, particularly in the agriculture and auto sector. I think this only results in reciprocal action from other countries including from India and will hurt the long-term desire of our leaders to expand trade between the two countries," Goyal said while addressing the special plenary with trade ministers of the region organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Goyal called upon ASEAN members to allow reciprocal FTA concessions to imports from India to correct the skewed trade imbalance in favour of the bloc.

“India has currently been witnessing exponential growth in imports from the ASEAN region while our exports have been impeded by non-reciprocity in FTA concessions, NTBs, import regulations, quotas & export taxes from ASEAN countries. Such a review will enable alignment with contemporary trade practices, procedures & regulatory harmonization," he added.

Goyal reiterated the importance for fair, equitable, transparent, reciprocal and inclusive trade rather than enhancing trade through tariff reductions. “Let me also underscore that if we were to review the ASEAN-India Trade In Goods Agreement (AITIGA), it may truly promote trade on both sides, support industry and manufacturing on both sides and help us support each other to truly become modern, progressive economies," he said.

India’s trade with ASEAN has grown steadily. India’s merchandise exports to ASEAN increased to $30 billion in 2020 from $23 billion in 2010, while India’s imports from ASEAN surged to $44 billion in 2020 from $30 billion in 2010. “Despite increasing trade, we are short of the target of $200 bn, which India & ASEAN were to achieve by 2022," Goyal said.

Goyal said under the leadership of the Prime minister Narendra Modi, India’s “Look East" policy has transformed into “Act East" policy. In the 17th India-ASEAN Summit, held on 12 November 2020, PM Modi had announced contribution to the ASEAN covid-19 Response Fund.

Goyal said a prosperous ASEAN is central to India’s Vision for Indo-Pacific region with Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). “With a combined population of 2.1 billion, India & ASEAN countries are home to rapidly growing markets with immense opportunities. By combining our strengths, we can rewrite and make a golden chapter of progress and prosperity for the 30 percent of the world population that reside in ASEAN countries and India," he added.

