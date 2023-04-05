Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, has accused the BJP of hiring "goons from Bihar" to instigate violence in the state. She condemned the party's actions and stated that those who engaged in riots were "BJP goons" and not affiliated with any particular religion. "When BJP can't on its own, it hires people to fan riots," she said, adding that Bengal's culture did not condone rioting.

"I have to be alert all the time lest BJP incites riots. They don't understand that the people of Bengal don't like violence. Rioting is not Bengal's culture. We don't engage in riots, the general public doesn't incite riots. When BJP can't on its own, it hires people to fan riots. They (BJP) are bringing goons from Bihar. All people from Bihar are not goons. The rioters are not Hindus or Muslims or Sikhs or Adivasis, they are BJP goons.," Banerjee said.

Mamata also criticised the BJP's choice to follow the path of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), citing previous incidents of violence in Nandigram, Khejuri, Kolaghat, and Tamluk. She said that the state government would rebuild any properties damaged during the violent incidents.

"The youth in whose hands weapons were seen during Ram Navami, CPI(M) used to do the same. Did you forget the atrocities of CPI(M)?" she added.

The recent incident of stone-pelting in West Bengal's Hooghly district resulted in the suspension of all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station. The state government issued prohibitory orders and suspended internet services across the district after clashes broke out during the BJP's Shobha yatra in Hooghly.

The violence came after several vehicles were set on fire in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations. A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated an investigation into the incident.

