Do Bengal rioters belong to any particular religion? Mamata Banerjee says this1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee has criticised the BJP's choice to follow the path of the CPI(M).
Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, has accused the BJP of hiring "goons from Bihar" to instigate violence in the state. She condemned the party's actions and stated that those who engaged in riots were "BJP goons" and not affiliated with any particular religion. "When BJP can't on its own, it hires people to fan riots," she said, adding that Bengal's culture did not condone rioting.
