The number of decisions a person makes every day is multiplying. In theory, data should be able to help us, however, receiving more data from more sources than ever before can be overwhelming.

As the amount of data and the complexity of decision-making continue to grow, a study conducted by Oracle along with the New York Times bestselling author, Seth Stephens-Davidowitz showed that 87 Indian business leaders would prefer robots to make their decisions, IANS has reported. The survey also showed that 70 percent of business leaders and 64 percent employees would prefer robots to make their decisions.

The study titled ‘Decision Dilemma Global Study’ was conducted in January 2023 among 14,000 people including employees and business leaders across 17 countries including India.

The survey also showed that about 90 percent of Indian business leaders while 85 percent of the global business leaders suffered from decision distress they made in the past year which included regretting, feeling guilty or some even questioning it.

As per the study, 91 percent Indian leaders said the number of decisions they make every day has increased 10x over the last three years. Speaking of an overall count, 74 percent thought 10x increase in decision making in last three years.

Though more data should help, but in reality, 86 percent respondents said that the volume of data has made decisions in their personal and professional lives much more complicated. The decision dilemma has negatively impacted personal health and well-being. “85 percent said that the inability to make decisions is having a negative impact on their quality of life which is causing spike in anxiety (36 percent), missed opportunities (33 percent), indulge in unnecessary spending (29 percent), crushed confidence (26 percent), decision paralysis (25 percent)" the study showed. Some 70 percent has also given up on making a decision as the data was too overwhelming.

In business, the survey showed that influx of data is hurting business performance. 91 percent of business leaders said that the growing number of data sources limited the success of their organizations while 73 percent admitted their lack of trust in data has stopped them from making any decision at all.

The study also showed that business leaders often feel overwhelmed and unqualified when it comes to using data. “72 percent believe the majority of data available is only truly helpful for IT professionals or data scientists that can interpret and leverage the insights in meaningful ways," it showed

Speaking of India, the study showed that 97 percent Indians believe that a company that uses technology to make data-driven decisions is more trustworthy while 95 per cent feel these could be companies they are more likely to invest in or partner with or work for," Shailender Kumar, senior VP, regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC said as quoted by IANS. He added that the study clearly declares that data needs to be relevant to the decisions people need to make, or they will give up on it.