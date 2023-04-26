Though more data should help, but in reality, 86 percent respondents said that the volume of data has made decisions in their personal and professional lives much more complicated. The decision dilemma has negatively impacted personal health and well-being. “85 percent said that the inability to make decisions is having a negative impact on their quality of life which is causing spike in anxiety (36 percent), missed opportunities (33 percent), indulge in unnecessary spending (29 percent), crushed confidence (26 percent), decision paralysis (25 percent)" the study showed. Some 70 percent has also given up on making a decision as the data was too overwhelming.

