'Do I need a character certificate?': Wangchuk, wife hit out at critics after climate activist ends 26-day hunger strike

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk on Friday responded to critics who questioned his decision to end the 26-day hunger strike held in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a video message posted on social media, he questioned why his commitment to the cause needed a character certificate.

Wangchuk's response to critics Wangchuk said, "After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?... Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring. I don't blame anyone because most of you lack knowledge of what circumstances I have been through, what my family has been through in the past week or two... So before listening to anyone, be sure to look at their background. Do they hold any grudges? Are they from a political party that has grudges against another political party, or are they a neutral person? If they are neutral, then definitely listen to them..."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk undertook a 26-day hunger strike to support students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak and to demand systemic reforms in India's competitive examination framework. 2 Why did Wangchuk decide to end his hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the government regarding discussions about accountability in the failing examination system and financial compensation for families of students who died by suicide. 3 What were the key demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) during the protests? ⌵ The CJP demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of deceased students, withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful protesters, and prosecution of police involved in violence. 4 How did Sonam Wangchuk's health condition affect his decision to break the fast? ⌵ Wangchuk's health deteriorated significantly after 26 days of fasting, leading him to break the fast in light of potential irreversible damage to his organs and brain. 5 What formal assurance did Wangchuk receive from the government before ending his protest? ⌵ Wangchuk obtained a formal written assurance from the government that there would be a thorough debate in Parliament about accountability in the education system and the implementation of measures to prevent future examination irregularities.

Wangchuk ends hunger strike His remarks came roughly a day after he ended his indefinite hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. News agency ANI reported that Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after he received written assurance from the Centre regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

He also revealed that while he was given verbal assurances at first, he insisted on a formal document, which led to a two-day delay in ending his protest.

Pause before you rush to criticise: Wangchuk's wife Before Wangchuk posted the video, his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, took to her social media account to hit out at critics who questioned the climate activist's decision to end his hunger strike, which he began on 28 June at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after joining the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and financial compensation for the next of kin of students who died by suicide.

In a post, Angmo wrote, "Before you rush to criticise, first pause to earn the ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself. He lies in the ICU today, having lost 11 kg, including muscle mass, because he chose sacrifice over comfort. The least we can offer him is a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations and political calculations. Not everyone is qualified to judge a life of selfless service. One must first earn the moral stature to do so. Please... Have a heart."

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Protests intensify in India Protests against alleged irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak began on 20 June at Jantar Mantar. However, earlier this week, the protests intensified, and demonstrations began in several other parts of the country as well, including Mumbai and Bihar. On Monday, after CJP began its proposed "Chalo Sansad" march, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel resorted to a lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd heading towards Parliament. The march, coinciding with the first day of the Monsoon Session, intensified further as hundreds of protesters came forward during the week, calling for the government to meet CJP's demands. On Friday, CJP leaders met with government officials at the Constitution Club of India and informed them that Pradhan's resignation remains non-negotiable.

Separately, the National Testing Agency (NTA) sacked 47 of its officials in a major crackdown, adding that legal and criminal action will also be initiated against some of them. Earlier on Thursday, the Education Department got two new secretaries. Naresh Pal Gangwar was appointed Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, and TK Anil Kumar will be the new School Education Secretary, marking yet another major reshuffle amid the ongoing protests and the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

However, it remains to be seen whether the standoff between the students and the Centre will end anytime soon.