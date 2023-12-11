Do Indians care about climate change? Here’s what our survey found.
Summary
- A majority of Indians acknowledge the urgency of India’s role in addressing climate change, amid other pressing issues. Many also think nature is resilient enough to set itself right.
Most Indians acknowledge the dangers of climate change and are willing to make an extra effort to mitigate it with sustainable life choices, but also want the government to take responsibility, a new survey showed. Heat waves and extreme rainfall events were seen as the biggest signs of a changing climate.