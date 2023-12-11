Do Indians care about climate change? Here’s what our survey found.

Two in three urban Indians said India was already feeling the effects of climate change, while 28% felt the harms were still some way into the future. About 38% of urban respondents and 31% of rural ones showed high concern about India's worsening climate patterns. However, nearly half of respondents also said that nature was strong enough to manage the negative effects caused by humans, showing many Indians are yet to come to grips with full range of potential dangers posed by climate change.