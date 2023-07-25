Indian viewers have expressed reactions to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which has stirred controversy with its depiction of sex scenes involving the revered Hindu text, the Bhagavad Gita. Now, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has commented on it.

Oppenheimer's intimate scenes sparked controversy even before its premiere. Nolan, however, staunchly defended their inclusion, asserting that they were crucial in authentically depicting the relationship between physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) and Jean Tatlock (played by Florence Pugh).

Social media users voiced their dissatisfaction with the way the Bhagavad Gita was depicted in the film's sex scene. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on July 24, “Irony is that an American nuclear scientist Oppenheimer read the Bhagwad Geeta which I doubt even 0.0000001 % of Indians read."

Reactions poured in.

“As a devotee of our Hindu faith, I didn’t find anything offensive while watching, especially that scene when Oppie reads the lines from Bhagavad Gita!" one Twitter user wrote.

“I read multiple versions by many translators, mama. It fundamentally contradicts your aunt Ayn Rand's materialistic proposition, it's idealistic. Fundamentally Bhagavad-Gita doesn't give a heck about one's accomplishments now, later or previous," wrote one user.

“I read it. not just shlokas & it's meaning but we used to have atleast hour long discussion around it. Learning it since 4th standard & following (not everything but) few things which I feel worth to," came from another.

“We’ve heard enough Bhagavath Geetha interpretations from others than reading it once with our own interpretation unbiased and unprejudiced," tweeted one user.

“Many Indians have read the Bible which I doubt 0.000000001% of Americans have ever dared to read...doesn't mean a thing RGV…" opined another.