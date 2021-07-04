Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a suggestion for you to be able to wrap up your weekend on a happy note.

He thinks one should DIY -- Do Indulge Yourself!

This suggestion came after the Indian "food on demand" service Faasos shared a decision tree that they said was given to them by Mahindra.

The tree directs you into "choosing" to have one of their signature wraps that they say will "break the monotony of mundane food".

"@anandmahindra gave us this decision tree and we decide to use it to break the monotony of mundane food! (sic)," Faasos wrote on Twitter.

Replying to that, Mahindra first clarified that the tree is not his brainchild but something he had received on messaging platform Signal.

I don’t claim IP over that decision tree. Got it on Signal. I call it a ‘DIY’ chart. Not ‘do it yourself’ but ‘Do Indulge Yourself.’ https://t.co/BWLh4DjJRf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 4, 2021

"I don’t claim IP over that decision tree. Got it on Signal. I call it a ‘DIY’ chart. Not ‘do it yourself’ but ‘Do Indulge Yourself’," he wrote.

Some of his followers on Twitter also joined in on the fun.

This wraps it up in a nutshell — Arunn Bhagavathula (@ArunBee) July 4, 2021

Another person shared a version of it meant for the classic Indian snack Samosa.

Samosa came ahead of wrap 🤔😀 pic.twitter.com/TlkCpd9liN — Hey Ram (@rampris) July 4, 2021

