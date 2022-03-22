Do not alienate honest tax payers during searches: Parliamentary panel to I-T dept

NEW DELHI :
The Parliamentary standing committee on finance has told the Revenue Department that searches by tax authorities should be conducted in a cautious manner with adequate due diligence beforehand so that honest tax payers are not alienated.
The committee chaired by BJP leader Jayant Sinha which tabled the report in Parliament on Tuesday acknowledged that search and seizure operations can be an effective deterrence against tax evasion but recommended that such operations should to be conducted with adequate caution given the perceived harassment from such intrusive operations.
“It is necessary that due diligence is fully carried out before undertaking these operations. The committee are of the view that while stepping up enforcement action against wilful or chronic evaders, the department should not alienate honest tax payers. Many individual tax payers have made representations to the committee members that they are treated as felons by Revenue officers while the search is underway," the report said.
The committee also recommended that the Department should fully investigate complaints about individual revenue officials allegedly seeking bribes to abandon or truncate the search process.
An email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments on Tuesday evening after the report was made public, remained unanswered at the time of publishing.
The committee also noted that there is a time lag between search or survey and passing of the assessment order, which the panel said defeats the intended purpose of searches and surveys. The government should strive to curtail this time lag and also maintain centralized data on actual yield of searches and surveys so as to judge the efficacy of the process, the report said.
