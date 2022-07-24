18 year olds may not know the process is the punishment: Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted on Saturday without mentioning Irani or her daughter
NEW DELHI :Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday took to Twitter to come out in support of cabinet minister Smriti Irani and her 18 year old daughter Zoish Irani who has been accused of running an illegal bar in Goa. “18 year olds may not know the process is the punishment" said Chaturvedi in her tweet, which although did not mention Irani or her daughter.
Chaturvedi, the deputy leader of Shiv Sena, qualified her statement by saying “I speak as a mother of a 19 year old & keeping my politics aside".
The Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra wrote, “18 year olds may not know the process is the punishment in acquiring licenses for running a restaurant in India, a young girl attempted something audacious in pursuit of her dreams, maybe erred, do not demonise. PS: I speak as a mother of a 19 year old& keeping my politics aside." on Twitter.
See the tweet here
Smriti Irani, A BJP leader and a Union Cabinet Minister administrating the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, and her 18-year old daughter Zoish Irani got embroiled in trouble when Opposition party Indian National Congress pointed out that Zoish has been running an illegal bar by the name Silly Souls in Goa.
Controversy arose when Silly Souls was served a show cause notice after it was found that its owners renewed the restaurant's liquor licence using the name of a deceased person.
A lawyer Aires Rodrigues had complained that the owners had submitted "fraudulent and fabricated documents" to get the licence, following which Narayan M Gad, the excise commissioner of Goa, has sent a show cause notice on 21 July to the restaurant and bar.
Rodrigues who got to know about this illegal activity in a tip-off has now sought a thorough enquiry to be conducted into the "mega fraud orchestrated by the Union minister's family along with excise officials and local Assagao panchayat."
Smriti Irani has defended her daughter and said, “my 18-year-old daughter is studying…my 18-year-old daughter does not run an illegal bar." However, Congress leaders has brought out an article from 14 April which says that the cabinet minister is a proud mother as praises pour in for her daughter's restaurant.
Congress workers have also shared videos of food critic Kunal Vijayakar’s show Khane Mein Kya Hai, in which he went to the same restaurant to try out the menu. In her fedense Smriti Irani said that her daughter's fault is that her mother holds press conferences on 'the loot of ₹5,000 crore by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi'.
