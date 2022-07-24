NEW DELHI :Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday took to Twitter to come out in support of cabinet minister Smriti Irani and her 18 year old daughter Zoish Irani who has been accused of running an illegal bar in Goa. “18 year olds may not know the process is the punishment" said Chaturvedi in her tweet, which although did not mention Irani or her daughter.

