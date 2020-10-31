Do not let the 'babu' concept influence you: PM tells civil service probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a word of caution to civil service probationers on Saturday. He said they should not be influenced by the “babu" concept and should focus on connecting with the common masses, instead of being cut off while on field recruitment. Modi was interacting virtually with probationer officers currently stationed at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, from Kevadia in Gujarat.

Calling the officers of a "fortunate batch" which will begin its service in the 75th year of India’s independence and continue to be in office till the 100th year, Modi said that the next 25 years are extremely significant for the country to chart its future course of growth.

“Governance is a dynamic phenomenon; therefore we talk of a responsive government. For a civil servant, the most important thing is to be connected with people. Once you do that, it will be easier to work in a democracy. Connect with people in the field, do not be cut off. Do not let the concept of ‘babu’ influence you. Connect with the society and it will become a source of strength for you," Modi told the civil service probationers.

“You have to work together. Your work will be effective only when you work well in a team. You have to go ahead and take care of entire districts and departments. When you take decisions, they will have an impact on an entire state and the country. If you put in all efforts as a team, you will be successful and the country, too, will never fail," he added.

In his address, Modi added that once the officers begin working in the field, they should stay away from the disease of dikhaas aur chhapas referring to being seen on television and being written about in newspapers. He added that their work should be good enough to be covered by the media and social media and not the other way round where work is done keeping in mind these parameters.

“Training plays a very significant role. Earlier, not much attention was given to it. But now, we are paying a lot of attention to human resource and the training aspect. You have seen how the training of civil services has transformed in the last 2 to 3 years. The government has started Mission Karmayogi, a new experiment in capacity building," he added.

Last month, the Union cabinet approved launching of Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, which is aimed at setting up of capacity building commission to harmonize training standards, create shared faculty and resources as well as having a supervisory role over all central training institutions.

“In the mode in which the country is working today, the role of all you bureaucrats is of minimum government, maximum governance. You have to make sure that your interference in the lives of citizens is reduced and the common man is empowered," Modi said and added that, new, does not only mean replacing the old but transforming existing structure and leaving behind obsolete systems that may no longer be needed.

Modi was in Kevadia to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

