‘Do not perform cow sacrifices; never consume beef again’: Kolkata Imam appeals to Muslims ahead of Bakra Eid 2026

The imam of Kolkata's iconic Nakhoda Mosque has made a public appeal on cow sacrifice. Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi spoke to PTI on Sunday. Here are the key points from his statement.

Qasmi appealed directly to Muslims to avoid cow sacrifice this Eid. He suggested sacrificing goats as an alternative to cows. He said Muslims should avoid hurting others in a diverse society.

"Please do not perform cow sacrifices. Never consume beef again," he said.

The BJP government in West Bengal recently issued new animal slaughter guidelines. Animals must now obtain a "fit certificate" before being slaughtered.

Only animals above 14 years or permanently incapacitated ones qualify. According to Qasmi, this notification has made animal slaughter very difficult.

Proper localised infrastructure for compliance does not currently exist. The West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act has been in place since 1950.

Maulana Qasmi also said, “If Muslims stop consuming beef, it will hurt our Hindu brothers the most, not the Muslims. It’s Hindu families in the dairy business who sell cows on Bakra Eid. They invest all their life’s earnings in one cow. When they can’t sell it, it’s a huge loss for them.”

His Appeal to BJP Government Qasmi demanded that the Bengal government build slaughterhouses in every area first. Veterinary surgeons must be made available at every market.

“If the government cannot provide the required infrastructure, then it should declare the cow the national animal while imposing a complete ban on its slaughter and beef exports," Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi told PTI.

In a separate interview, he has appealed that all forms of animal sacrifice should be banned, even those that are performed at Hindu temples.

“But, there cannot be contradictions. On the one hand, India is the 2nd-largest beef exporter in the world. Animals are sacrificed in the Islamic way in big slaughterhouses around the country. And, billions are earned through that. On the other hand, Indians are banned from consuming beef. They are beaten and killed over beef. Such things shouldn’t happen,” he said in the other interview.

New Cow Slaughter Rule The BJP government in West Bengal issued a formal public notice on 13 May. It reinforces a strict ban on the slaughter of cattle and buffalo without a fitness certificate. The notice comes just a fortnight before Bakra Eid on 27 May. Here is everything you need to know.

What The Notice Says No bull, bullock, cow, calf or buffalo can be slaughtered without a certificate.

The certificate must be signed by two separate authorities.

Both a local administrative head and a government veterinary officer must approve.

Violations are cognisable offences punishable by up to six months' imprisonment.

Offenders can also be fined up to ₹ 1,000.

Fitness Certificate The legal framework is based on Sections 4 and 5 of the 1950 Act.