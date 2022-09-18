‘Do not repost any leaked video’: Leaders appeal on Chandigarh University stir

Tension gripped Punjab after ‘objectionable’ videos of several women students were posted on social media platforms.
The incident prompted huge protests at the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.
Tension gripped Punjab after ‘objectionable’ videos of several women students were posted on social media platforms. The incident prompted huge protests at the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. A police case has been registered and the woman student who was allegedly involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended.
The accused had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media, the officials said. Appeals to not share such videos online are growing stronger, with police and political leaders ensuring strict action against the guilty.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that ‘strictest punishment would be ensured’ amid protest over Chandigarh University's leaked video.
“In Chandigarh University, a girl has recorded objectionable videos of many girl students which has gone viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls should be strong. We are all with you. All act with patience," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.
"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.
All India Mahila Congress also tweeted in Hindi and said, "This horrific incident in Chandigarh University is not only a proof of the failure of “Beti Bachao" but it is another proof of how unsafe our educational institutions are becoming for women. The offender must be punished severely for this act. Very embarrassing!"
“To all responsible Indians, please do not repost, forward or share any MMS/video of the #chandigarhuniversity horror. Let us be a digitally responsible society," Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted.
Meanwhile, SSP Mohali Vivek Soni told news agency ANI, “Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumour."
"It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated. FIR registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) reported," he added.
