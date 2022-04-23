‘Do not respond to fake link’: India post warns against fraudulent subsidy claim

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Post also requested the public to not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, account numbers, mobile numbers, place of Birth and OTP, with these fake links
NEW DELHI :
"Public at large is once again requested not to believe or respond to any fake/spurious messages/communications / links," read India Post's official notification issued on Saturday that warns common people against fraudulent websites that claim to offer subsidies and other benefits based on a survey.
India Post issued the fake message alert on Saturday for public warning that website URLs circulating on social media claiming of providing government subsidies through certain surveys, and quizzes.
"We wish to inform the citizens of the Country that India Post is not involved in any such activities like announcing Subsidies, Bonuses or Prizes based on Surveys, etc. Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details," reads the official statement from the Ministry of Communications.
