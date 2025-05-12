‘Do NOT touch any unexploded shell’: J&K Police issue safety advisory over presence of unexploded shells in Poonch

Two days after India and Pakistan came to an understanding on cessation of hostilities, the Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Police on Monday issued a safety advisory following the discovery of unexploded shells in various parts of the district.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and avoid handling or approaching any suspicious objects. The advisory said, “Safety Appeal to the General Public. Issued in the Public Interest by Poonch Police. It has come to our notice that unexploded shells are present in various parts of District Poonch.”

The statement added, “For your safety and the safety of your loved ones, Poonch Police urges all citizens to strictly follow these guidelines.”

Check the guidelines here: -Do NOT touch or approach any unexploded shell or suspicious object under any circumstances.

-Maintain a safe distance and immediately vacate the area if such an object is found.

-Inform the nearest police station or call PCR Poonch immediately on spotting any such object.

-Educate children about the dangers of unknown metal objects and instruct them not to pick or play with them.

-Avoid taking photographs or videos near unexploded shells; your safety comes first.

-Do not attempt to move, cover, or interact with the object in any way.

-Cooperate fully with the police and bomb disposal teams when such incidents are being managed.

-If you suspect a shell may be present in a field or forested area, avoid entering until it is cleared by authorities.

-Spread awareness in your community to ensure everyone understands the risks and the correct response.

-Stay vigilant, stay informed, and remember— “One call can save many lives.”

-Unexploded shells are lethal. Your caution can prevent tragedy.

-Stay Alert. Report Immediately. Ensure Safety."

In case you find any suspicious object In another post, District Police Poonch said, “Your Safety First! Do NOT touch or go near any suspicious object. Call PCR Poonch: +91 90862 53188. Inform the police immediately. Educate children—never pick unknown metal objects.”

District officials have confirmed that shops and markets will operate as usual, and public activities will continue without disruption. Notably, there were no reports of drone attacks or shelling in the area last night.

In Jammu and Kashmir, conditions remained calm in Samba, Kupwara, Poonch, and Uri—areas that had previously been targeted by unprovoked firing from across the border, ANI reported.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to immediately cease all firing and military operations across land, air, and sea, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges that had pushed both nations to the brink of full-scale war.

India urged Pakistan to take meaningful steps to address these violations and handle the situation with the seriousness and responsibility it demands.

During Operation Sindoor on May 7, India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir.