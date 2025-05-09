‘Do not touch suspicious item’: Jalandhar Police warns public after Pakistan's attack on multiple locations

Jalandhar Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vijay Kumar addressed public concerns on Thursday night, urging residents to remain calm and vigilant as widespread blackouts were enforced across northern India in response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We received information that the people had heard some noise. We came here but found nothing. We request that people stay away from rumours. Don’t touch anything that may seem suspicious and inform the police about it. We request that people stay inside their homes and not panic; our army is capable of everything,” Kumar told ANI.

According to ANI, a full blackout has been enforced in the northern state of Punjab, affecting Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar as part of precautionary security measures. The blackout follows Pakistan’s alleged attempts to target regions in Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir have also witnessed extensive measures, with blackouts reported in Udhampur, Uri, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, and Samba districts of the Jammu Division. Sirens were heard blaring across these regions, signalling heightened alertness.

Authorities have appealed to residents to stay indoors, avoid spreading unverified information, and promptly report any suspicious activity or objects to the police.

Meanwhile, amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Delhi government) announced on Thursday (May 8, 2025) that, in view of the prevailing situation and the need for preparedness of the emergency response system, no leave shall be granted to any officer or government official.