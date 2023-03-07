India's intelligence agencies have issued a major alert amid the ongoing military standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The agencies have advised the top defence authorities to ensure that soldiers are not using Chinese mobile phones. The advisory issued by the defense intelligence agencies said, "Through various forms and channels, your personnel will have to be sensitized to take precautions against such (Chinese) mobile phone devices."
In the advisory accessed by ANI, the military spy agencies asked the formations to "discourage troops and their families from purchasing or using phones from countries hostile to India."The forces issued the advisory as there have been cases where malware and spyware have allegedly been found in Chinese-origin mobile phones by agencies, the sources said.
Many such suspicious applications have also been removed from the phones of military personnel by intelligence agencies earlier as well. Not only this, the defense forces have also stopped using Chinese mobile phones and applications on their devices. Now the intelligence agencies have been advised to be alert regarding the mobile phones of the family members of the military personnel.
India and China engaged in border standoff since 2020
It is known that India and China are engaged in a military standoff on the border since March 2020. A large number of troops have been deployed against each other on the LAC from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
The spy agencies have asked the units and formations to "carry out the transition to other phones against the phones" mentioned in the list attached with the advisory.
The Chinese mobile phones available in the commercial market in the country include Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, One Plus, Honor, Real Me, ZTE, Gionee, ASUS and Infinix.
The spy agencies have been very active against Chinese mobile phone applications also in the past as multiple such applications were deleted from military personnel's phones.
