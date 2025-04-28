‘Do something’: Supreme Court to Centre, OTT platforms on obscene content

The Supreme Court responded to a petition calling for a ban on sexually explicit content on OTT and social media. Justices highlighted the need for executive action, with the Solicitor General indicating existing regulations and further measures under consideration.

Updated28 Apr 2025, 01:10 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India.
The Supreme Court of India.(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and other relevant parties in response to a petition seeking a directive to take appropriate measures to ban the streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms, PTI reported.

As reported by ANI, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Ullu, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and others on a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to prohibit the streaming of obscene content on OTT and social media platforms.

"You should do something about it," said SC, adding allegations were made that we are encroaching on the executive's domain, ANI reported.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said the petition raised an important concern and the issue was within the domain of the executive or the legislature, PTI reported.

“As it is, there are allegations that we are encroaching upon the legislature and executive power,” Justice Gavai said.

You should do something about it.

The bench urged Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to take action on the concerns raised in the petition. Mehta informed the court that certain regulations were already in place, while additional measures were under consideration.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appeared on behalf of the petitioners, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by five individuals seeking the formation of a National Content Control Authority and the establishment of guidelines to prohibit sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The Supreme Court is taking a proactive stance on regulating obscene content on OTT platforms.
  • The notice targets not only the Centre but also major social media and streaming services.
  • There is a growing public demand for stricter content regulations in the digital space.

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 12:37 PM IST
