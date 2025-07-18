‘Do something very quickly’: Supreme Court directs Centre to trace Russian woman in custody row

Victoria Basu, a Russian mother who allegedly absconded with her four-year-old son after a child custody battle with his Indian father, Saikat Basu, has not left the country through legal channels, the Central government informed the Supreme Court on Friday, adding that she still remains 'untraceable'.

Appearing for the Centre and the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the Ministry of Home Affairs have issued ‘look out notices’ and ‘hue and cry’ notices to all senior police officials across the country to trace the missing Russian woman.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant, while flagging several issues, directed the authorities to immediately inquire with the Railway officials and other means of public transport to trace any moment of the missing woman and the child.

The apex court bench also directed the Delhi Police to check CCTV footage of all entry and exits of Delhi NCR in their ongoing probe to find the missing persons.

“They need to do something very quickly,” Justice Surya Kant said and posted the matter to 21 July.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court had asked the Centre to issue a look-out notice for the woman and the minor to ensure she did not leave the country. It had also directed senior Delhi Police officials to immediately trace them.

The bench also directed the authorities to seize her passport and inform all international airports and other ports within India, and the immigration authorities to ensure they did not leave the country.

What is the case? The Indian father is fighting a custody battle for the child with his estranged Russian wife. He has alleged that the woman wasn't complying with the court's order of custody of the minor.

Saikat Basu also claimed he is unaware of the whereabouts of his wife and the child since 7 July. The man claimed that despite several complaints, no action was taken.

On 22 May, the apex court directed that the exclusive custody of the child was given to the mother for three days in a week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The child was directed to remain in the exclusive custody of his father for the remaining days.

It also directed the Deputy Commissioners of Police (South East and South) and the station house officers of Lajpat Nagar and Defence Colony Police stations to maintain a discreet but effective vigil over the residential premises of both parties.

The woman is a Russian citizen, residing in India since 2019, initially coming to India on an X-1 Visa, which expired subsequently.