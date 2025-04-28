‘Do terrorists have time to ask religion?’ Congress MLA’s controversial take on Pahalgam attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Maharashtra, Vijay Wadettiwar, has sparked a row by raising questions on the claims about the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

“The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion),” Wadettiwar was heard as saying to news agency ANI.

The Pahalgam terror attack that was carried out on a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and PM Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

“Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country,” he asked.

'Asked their names before killing them' Soon after the attack, many reports suggested that the terrorists targeted the tourists after asking their names and religion.

The already-strained relations between India and Pakistan nosedived after the Pahalgam terror attack, with New Delhi initiating several diplomatic measures, including the cancellation of visas, and Islamabad hitting back with countermeasures, as the militaries of both countries remain on high alert.

Tensions between the two neighbours escalated in last few days, with widespread reports suggesting a possibility of punitive strikes by India in response to 22 April Pahalgam terror attack. Advertisement

India's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan given cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on April 23.

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed the responsibility for the Pahalgam attack in the beginning. The front later said it had nothing to do with the attack.