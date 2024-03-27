Do we need to fact-check the fact-checker?
Summary
- The fact-checking unit (FCU) was notified under the Centre’s PIB, giving the government body power to flag any information about the government and its affiliates that it believes to be fake or misleading.
The Centre has notified a fact-checking unit to flag ‘misinformation’ about the government, with powers to issue directives. The Supreme Court has stayed the notification to verify the unit’s constitutionality. Mint explains why such a unit could be cause for much conflict.