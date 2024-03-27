Do we need to fact-check the fact-checker?

What happened in court?

A number of press freedom advocates and activists had filed an appeal against the regulation in 2023 at the Bombay High Court, which rejected a stay appeal against it on 13 March. However, on 21 March, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay order, until the latter had passed a final verdict in the case. The Editors Guild of India, in a statement, said the rule gave the government “absolute power to determine what is fake or not, in respect of its own work, and order take down (of content)." No such FCUs exist in the democratic world and Europe’s Fact-Checking Standards Network is a group of third-party verifiers.