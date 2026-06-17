Do welfare schemes make the poor lazy? Economist Abhijit Banerjee shares historical data to debunk popular ‘stories’

Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee has a clear message. Giving ‘free’ money to the poor works. It does not make them lazy. It does not create dependency. It transforms lives. He shared these views in a candid conversation with podcaster Raj Shamani on YouTube.

Abhijit Banerjee did not speak from theory alone. He pointed to a sweeping meta-analysis conducted before USAID had been shut down. That study combined findings from 140 separate research projects. The central question was straightforward: Do freebies make poor people work less?

The answer was unambiguous. "They found that people who get freebies work slightly more," Banerjee said. "Not much more, but slightly more. Not less."

He stressed the significance of this finding. The fear that welfare breeds idleness lacks evidence. Across 140 studies, the data told a consistent story.

The West Bengal Study The economist went further. He described a landmark study conducted in rural West Bengal. The research started in 1997 in a ‘poor’ village. Researchers asked villagers a simple question: Who among you is truly poor? The villagers identified the most destitute households. These were people so poor that even other poor people recognised their condition.

Each identified family received a small productive asset. Some got a cow. Others were given goats. Some had goods they could sell locally. Crucially, they were allowed to choose for themselves. For a year, someone from the implementing organisation visited them regularly. The support was simple but consistent.

Then, the researchers waited. They collected data 17 years later. The results were striking. "The people who got that asset are 40% richer," Banerjee said. Their consumption had risen.

Their income had grown. Their children had moved into different kinds of work. "Their lives are transformed," he concluded.

The power of this finding lies in its simplicity. One asset was given. No repeated handouts followed. Yet, nearly two decades later, the effect had not faded. It had compounded.

Opportunity Motivates Shamani pressed Banerjee on the psychological question. Why do people given free assets work harder rather than sit back? Banerjee's answer was rooted in human dignity.

According to him, poverty itself is demoralising. Being trapped with no visible exit does not motivate effort. It crushes it. "Being depressed and thinking that your life basically sucks is not a way to get people enthusiastic about working," he said.

When a person receives an asset or opportunity, something shifts. They start to believe a better future is possible. That belief drives action.

"When you give them an opportunity, they say, Now you can have a better life, maybe. They are more enthusiastic about trying things," the Nobel laureate explained.

He challenged his audience to interrogate their assumptions. “Why do we assume poor people are psychologically different from everyone else?” he asked.

According to him, most people want a better life for their children. Most people want to live with dignity. "Why would we think all people are any different from us?" he asked.

The Bihar Programme The West Bengal findings were not isolated. Banerjee described a large-scale implementation in Bihar. The GDK, a semi-governmental body connected to the labour ministry, rolled out a similar programme. It reached one lakh families. A randomised control trial was conducted within a portion of that sample.

The results were equally decisive. Banerjee described the outcomes as "vastly successful, dramatically successful". The programme is sometimes called the graduation programme, a term Banerjee noted with mild amusement. The name reflects its purpose: helping people permanently graduate from extreme poverty.

Myth of the Lazy Poor Abhijit Banerjee turned to Shamani's second question. If the evidence is so clear, why does so much of society still believe freebies breed laziness? His answer was honest and pointed.

He believes that successful people consistently overestimate how much their success reflects personal merit. They underestimate the role of luck. Banerjee was candid about his own circumstances.

I don't think welfare schemes are ruining the country

"I was born into a family of professors," he said. His grandfather was a school teacher. His great-grandfather was, too. Books filled his childhood home.

"The fact that I can read and write and understand things is not an accident of my genius," he said plainly. "It was just luck."

Also Read | Amitav Ghosh enjoys a Bengali feast by Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

His father gave him mathematics puzzles. His parents encouraged intellectual discussion. This cultural capital was inherited, not earned.

When people attribute their success entirely to effort, they begin to view others' poverty as a personal failure. The poor did not earn their position, the thinking goes. So, they do not deserve assistance.

Banerjee described this as a psychological trick people play on themselves. "They give themselves too much credit," he said.

There is also a self-serving element. If helping the poor is wasteful or harmful, then not helping them becomes morally defensible. "They tell themselves these stories," Banerjee said, referring to wealthy individuals who resist charitable giving.

Government Welfare Schemes: Good or Bad? Raj Shamani further pressed Banerjee about government welfare schemes. “Why do many people believe that freebie politics harms India despite studies showing welfare helps poor households?” he asked.

Abhijit Banerjee said that concern was different from debates about whether welfare reduced work. According to him, many people dislike seeing tax money redistributed to poorer groups. This sentiment often appears in public discussions and media narratives.

“I don't think it's ruining the country. But, I do think (there’s a need to) keep topping it up. Remember, the country is also getting richer. It's not that the share of GDP going to the poor is dramatically exploding. As the country gets richer, there's more GST, and there's more money for welfare,” he said.

“But, nonetheless, the one worry which is real is chasing visibility,” Banerjee said while referring to political parties showing off. He also suggests that people in power should choose to give what people actually need, not what they want to provide.

He argued that welfare decisions should be disciplined and evidence-based. Governments should focus on long-term benefits rather than highly visible pre-election announcements.

When Shamani blatantly asks if government welfare schemes are good or bad, the economist has a straightforward reply.