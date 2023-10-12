Do you have to pay GST on Gangajal? CBIC has this to say

Amid the claims of imposition of 18% GST on Gangajal, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has issued a clarification stating that no GST is imposed on Gangajal and other puja items.

Ahead of the festive season, the Finance Ministry's revenue department on October 12 clarified that gangajal and other items used in religious worshipping are exempted under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The need for clarification on imposition of GST on Gangakjal came amid several media reports claimed the imposition of 18% GST on the item.

“Gangajal used in puja by households across the country and puja samagri is exempt under GST. GST on puja samagri was discussed in detail in the 14th and 15th meetings of the GST Council held in 2017 and decided to keep them in the exempt list. Therefore, all these items have been exempt since the introduction of GST," it said in its social media post on X.

As per the information mentioned, other puja items like kajal, kumkum, bindis, sindoo, alta, plastic, etc are exempted from GST.

The government's GST collections increased by 10.2 per cent year-on-year in September to ₹1.63 lakh crore, 2.3 percent higher than what was collected in August.

