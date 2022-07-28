Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had an interesting conversation with a 5-year-old girl, daughter of BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, Anil Firojiya who brought his family to meet the Prime Minister at the parliament.

The replies given by Ahana Firojiya, little daughter of BJP MP delighted the PM and room. PM Modi asked the child, “Do you know what I am?"

“Yes, you are Modi ji. You come on TV everyday," the girl replied.

“Do you know what I do?" PM Modi asked the little daughter.

She answered, “You work in the Lok Sabha." This reply has left the Prime Minister an entire room in laughter. He then greeted Ahana with a chocolate.

Following the meeting, the BJP MP expressed his happiness about his family's meeting with PM Modi by sharing loads of pictures on his official Twitter handle.

The BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh said that he got an opportunity to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. “I am fortunate that I have also got an opportunity to serve the public in the presence of such a hardworking, honest, selfless, sacrificing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who has dedicated his entire life for the country," Firojiya tweeted.

“Today both my daughters, younger girl Ahana and elder girl Priyanshi are very happy and overwhelmed to meet the respected Prime Minister directly and get his affection. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @BJP4India @BJP4MP," he further said in a tweet.

मैं सौभाग्यशाली हूं कि ऐसे कर्मठ,ईमानदार,नि:स्वार्थ,त्यागी व देश के लिए अपना संपूर्ण जीवन समर्पित कर देने वाले प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्रीं नरेंद्र मोदी जी के सानिध्य में मुझे भी जनता की सेवा का अवसर मिला है। pic.twitter.com/K71WfAGgsm — Anil Firojiya (@bjpanilfirojiya) July 27, 2022

Notably, Anil Firojiya came into headlines last month after he went on a mission to loose weight following Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's appealing offer. According to the offer, the BJP MP was assured ₹1,000 crore for every kg lost for his constituency. So far, Firojiya has lost 21 kgs, so he believed that ₹21,000 crore would be given as a reward for his constituency.