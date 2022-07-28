Do you know what I do? PM asks 5-year-old girl, her reply brings giggles2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 12:07 PM IST
The replies given by Ahana Firojiya, little daughter of BJP MP delighted the PM and room.
The replies given by Ahana Firojiya, little daughter of BJP MP delighted the PM and room.
Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had an interesting conversation with a 5-year-old girl, daughter of BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, Anil Firojiya who brought his family to meet the Prime Minister at the parliament.