Doctor caught on camera roaming naked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar hospital, probe on
Doctor caught on camera roaming naked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar hospital, probe on

A 45-year-old doctor at a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra has been caught on camera roaming inside the facility’s premises without any clothes. It is said that he was heavily drunk when he committed the act

A 45-year-old doctor at a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra has been caught on camera roaming inside the facility’s premises without any clothes. Reports said that he was heavily drunk when he committed the act.

The doctor working at the Bidkin Rural Government Hospital was an addict. He was under the influence when he roamed inside the medical centre premises without any clothes, reported NDTV citing sources.

The doctor can be seen walking around the hospital in a naked state in the video, which has gone viral on social media sites. The doctor waved a piece of cloth in the corridor before entering the washroom, whose door remained open. The video is CCTV footage from the Bidkin Rural Government Hospital (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). 

“An investigation into the matter is underway," India Today quoted Dr Dayanand Motipavle, district civil surgeon and head of health services in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as saying.

The district civil surgeon said the matter was reported to the Medical Superintendent and asserted that “stringent action will be taken against the doctor if he is proven guilty."

Published: 10 Mar 2024, 04:12 PM IST
