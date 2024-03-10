Doctor caught on camera roaming naked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar hospital, probe on
A 45-year-old doctor at a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra has been caught on camera roaming inside the facility’s premises without any clothes. It is said that he was heavily drunk when he committed the act
A 45-year-old doctor at a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra has been caught on camera roaming inside the facility’s premises without any clothes. Reports said that he was heavily drunk when he committed the act.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message