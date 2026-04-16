Doctor, lawyer, lover: Man with multiple fake identities duped 500+ women of ₹2 crore, arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly running an online ‘romance scam’ targeting women across the country through fake identities on social media, dating and matrimonial platforms.

The accused, identified as Anand Kumar, is alleged to have duped over 500 women of more than ₹2 crore by posing as a well-established professional, including a doctor, businessman, lawyer and even a film producer, officials told news agency PTI.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel, Kumar created multiple online profiles to approach women and gain their trust.

“He would present himself as a well-settled individual with an impressive background to attract victims and build credibility,” the officer said in a statement.

Built Emotional Trust Before Seeking Money

Police said the accused would initiate friendly conversations and gradually establish emotional connections over days or weeks. Once trust was built, he would shift conversations to private messaging platforms, often using multiple mobile numbers to avoid detection.

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Investigators found that Kumar maintained parallel conversations with several women at the same time, carefully managing different identities.

“He exploited emotional vulnerabilities and created a sense of intimacy to manipulate victims,” the officer added.

After gaining confidence, Kumar allegedly introduced fabricated stories involving medical emergencies, financial losses or family crises to solicit money. In several cases, he also promised marriage or offered opportunities such as modelling assignments or admissions to reputed institutions to further lure victims.

Victims Cheated, Blackmailed Using Private Content

In one instance cited by police, a woman was allegedly cheated of around ₹7 lakh after being contacted through a fake profile named “Vaibhav Arora”. The accused reportedly developed a romantic relationship with her and promised marriage.

To strengthen the deception, he introduced another fictitious identity, claiming it to be a friend who would help formalise their relationship. He later fabricated financial distress and sought money.

When the victim demanded repayment, the accused allegedly stopped responding and later falsely claimed that the person she knew had died to cut off communication.

Police also said Kumar allegedly engaged in extortion. During online interactions, he would persuade victims to share personal photos or videos, which were later used to threaten them with exposure on social media if they refused to pay.

Arrest In West Bengal, Devices Recovered

An FIR was registered and an investigation launched, involving analysis of financial transactions, bank accounts and technical data.

The accused was eventually traced and arrested from West Bengal on March 22, police said.

During searches, officers recovered four smartphones, eight SIM cards, three debit cards and gold jewellery, including chains and bracelets, allegedly purchased using proceeds of the crime.

Investigators said Kumar frequently changed devices and SIM cards obtained under different identities, making it difficult to track his activities.

Over ₹2 Crore Fraud, Probe Ongoing

Preliminary findings suggest the accused targeted more than 500 women across multiple states, cheating or extorting around ₹2 crore.

Police said he had prior involvement in similar cases in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

A significant portion of the defrauded money was reportedly spent on online gaming and personal expenses.