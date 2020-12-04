Doctor's prescription not needed for covid-19 test in Gujarat now

Doctor's prescription not needed for covid-19 test in Gujarat now1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 08:11 PM IST
- A prescription or recommendation from doctors was compulsory till now for RT-PCR tests
- Caseload in the state reached 2,14,309 on Thursday, while death toll rose to 4,031
Ahmedabad: A doctor's prescription will no longer be necessary to get oneself tested for coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government announced on Friday.
Earlier this week the state government had reduced the rate for RT-PCR test for coronavirus at private laboratories from ₹1,500 to ₹800.
Also read | Inside the race to save Mollem
As per the new guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), people can get themselves tested at designated laboratories without any prescription or recommendation from doctors, which was compulsory till now for RT-PCR tests, a government release said.
Till June, private doctors and hospitals in Gujarat were required to get an approval from government authorities even for prescribing a coronavirus test. The rule was later scrapped.
As of Thursday, Gujarat's covid-19 caseload was 2,14,309, while death toll had reached 4,031.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.