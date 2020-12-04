Doctor's prescription not needed for covid-19 test in Gujarat now

Ahmedabad: A doctor's prescription will no longer be necessary to get oneself tested for coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government announced on Friday.

Ahmedabad: A doctor's prescription will no longer be necessary to get oneself tested for coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government announced on Friday.

Earlier this week the state government had reduced the rate for RT-PCR test for coronavirus at private laboratories from ₹1,500 to ₹800.

Earlier this week the state government had reduced the rate for RT-PCR test for coronavirus at private laboratories from ₹1,500 to ₹800. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

As per the new guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), people can get themselves tested at designated laboratories without any prescription or recommendation from doctors, which was compulsory till now for RT-PCR tests, a government release said.

Till June, private doctors and hospitals in Gujarat were required to get an approval from government authorities even for prescribing a coronavirus test. The rule was later scrapped.

As of Thursday, Gujarat's covid-19 caseload was 2,14,309, while death toll had reached 4,031.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.