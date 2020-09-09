Doctor's prescription not needed for Covid-19 testing: Delhi govt order

A doctor's prescription for Covid-19 testing would not be required in the national capital from now, the Delhi government issued an order today.

"In continuation of various measures undertaken by the Delhi government to augment COVID-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible than ever, it has been decided that henceforth there will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID-19 testing in Delhi," the order read.

However, testing will be conducted in accordance with the strategy/advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and as per the orders issued by the Delhi government from time to time, it said.

The decision came a day after Delhi High Court expressed concern over the sharp and alarming increase in the number of cases and ordered that a doctor's prescription will mot be mandatory anymore for those voluntarily going for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

Till now it was mandatory for a person to have a doctor's prescription or symptoms to get tested for the virus.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill a form as prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing.

"We encourage more and more people to get tested if they feel they have corona, so that we can effectively control the spread of the virus in the national capital," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal had said he has directed Health minister Satyendar Jain that doctor's prescription should not be asked for COVID-19 testing in Delhi.

On Tuesday, authorities conducted a record 45,797 tests. The city recorded 3,609 new cases -- the highest single-day spike in 76 days, according to the government's health bulletin.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain had told PTI that the number of fresh cases has increased because of aggressive testing and it will stabilize in the next 10-15 days.

RT/PCR, short for Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction, is a laboratory technique widely used in the diagnosis of genetic diseases and to measure gene expression in research.

With input from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via