Doctor slams Filocof cough syrup, says 'contains parts of dead cockroach'

Hepatologist and Columnist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips has criticised Filocof cough syrup made by Fourrts. Dr Philips has also taken a dig at homeopathy medicines through a Twitter post.
The doctor wrote, "Ok, so Homeopaths prescribe this cough syrup very frequently for kids and adults alike, made by SBL".
He added that the cough syrup contains "Blatta Orientalis" which is parts of a dead cockroach, mixed with ginger and alcohol.
"Now Homeopaths would argue, there is no cockroach there because we diluted the life out of it. But then it's just alcohol and ginger for cough? Does that make any sense?
Remind me why people love Homeopathy.
Why is this absolute nonsense disguised as medicine existing?" he wrote.
According to the Indian Journal of Research in Homoeopathy, the medicinal activity of B. orientalis, commonly known as black cockroaches, was accidentally discovered when the insect contaminated food (tea) relieved a patient from asthma. In Homoeopathy, B. orientalis mother tincture and its dilutions are prescribed to treat asthma, bronchitis, cough, and dyspnoea.
B. orientalis is regarded as a harmful pest responsible for a number of diseases, including dysentery, food poisoning, and diarrhoea. However, the mother tincture of Blatta orientalis has been found to possess anti-asthmatic activity.
Following Dr Philips tweet (TheLiverDoc), a conversation started where some netizens argued that the medicine was actually effective for them in curing their lungs issue while some were disgruntled for hiding such details from consumers.
One user wrote, "OMG!! A dead cockroach? Seriously?"
Another wrote, "My son's chronic cough cured in Homeopathy in my experiences but not a serious follower of it".
A user commented that several medicines have dead insects such as, "Apis mellifica, also known as Apis, is made from a crushed honeybee. Similarly, Oscillococcinum, a remedy purported to reduce cold and flu-like symptoms, is made of duck heart and liver".
Dr Philips, whose Twitter handle is by the name "TheLiverDoc" responded, "Sounds like Harry Potter's potions class".
