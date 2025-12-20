Doctor whose naqab was removed by Nitish Kumar fails to join duty: Officials

Patna: A woman doctor whose naqab was removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an appointment letter distribution programme earlier this week did not join duty on Saturday, officials said.

Patna Civil Surgeon Avinash Kumar Singh said that Nusrat Parveen did not join duty till 7 pm on Saturday and the "possibility window for the day" was closed.

"I have been informed that the last date of joining has been extended beyond December 20. It remains to be seen whether Parveen joins on Monday or not," he said.

Singh did not specify what the new deadline for joining was.

The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When the woman came up for her letter, Kumar saw her naqab, said "what is this?", and then removed the veil.

The civil surgeon was not aware about the exact reason behind the delay in the woman doctor's joining, if at all she joins, as he "had no contact with her or the family members."

Vijay Kumar, a surgeon at Sabalpur PHC in Patna Sadar where Parveen was expected to join, also confirmed that the woman doctor has not joined duty.

"Around five-six people have joined today, and Parveen is not among them... Her name is in the list but we have not received her appointment letter from the civil surgeon office in Patna," he said.

The surgeon said that as per protocol, candidates are required to report to the civil surgeon office in Patna and then join their respective workplaces.

Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan expressed his disappointment over the naqab row.

"It pains me to hear the word 'dispute' in this case. Can there be any row between a father and a daughter?" he asked.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, he said, "What have you people made out of it? This man (Nitish Kumar) considers female students as his daughters."

Earlier in the day, Mahfoozur Rahman, principal of Government Tibbi College & Hospital (GTCH), of which Parveen is a second-year student, had indicated an extension in the deadline beyond Saturday in "this special case".

"Ayush doctor Nusrat Parveen has not joined yet, and there is no update on her future course of action," Rahman said.

"Her family said that they want to escape media coverage, and that the woman doctor will rethink whether to join or not," the principal said.

Rahman also dismissed claims that the family has moved to Kolkata due to resentment, saying that "they have themselves rubbished such false news reports".

He quoted Parveen's husband as saying that the family is not angry with Nitish Kumar or the government.

He also claimed that "the family is disappointed with the row stirred by the media."

The principal said that Parveen had last attended college on December 17 or 18.