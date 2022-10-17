Doctor writes prescription in Hindi with 'Shri Hari', day after Amit Shah releases Hindi MBBS textbooks1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
Dr. Sarvesh Singh, who completed MBBS in 2017, watched the programme and put into practice the same immediately.
A government doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has put into practice the comment made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about writing prescriptions in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' on top. This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi for first-year MBBS students.
Following this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had remarked in a lighter vein that doctors may write 'Shri Hari' on top of prescription slips in place of Rx and then write the list of medicines etc in Hindi
"Rashmi Singh was the first patient who visited the PHC on Sunday complaining of a stomach ache. I started writing the prescription with 'Shri Hari' in place of Rx and then listed the names of medicines in Hindi," Dr Singh said
The post has now gone viral.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Terming it as an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Hindi on the international platforms to send across a message to the world. This boosts the confidence of the young people in India," Shah said addressing a gathering after unveiling the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects in Hindi for the MBBS students at a function in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.
In the 21st century, some forces adopted the "brain drain" theory (migration of skilled professionals), but Prime Minister Modi has changed it to the "brain gain" theory, he said.
